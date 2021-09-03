Perry High School announces 2021 homecoming court

Staff Report

Perry's 2021 Homecoming Court were announced during an assembly on Friday, Sept. 3.

King candidates include Manny Soto, Alan Gomez, Pablo Calderon, Carlos Sandoval and Orlando Gonzalez. The queen candidates are Nubia Torres, Kimberly Castillo, Macy Killmer, Marielena Ramirez and Jaylene Karolus.

The 2021 king and queen will be crowned at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the high school gym.

Homecoming week kicks off at Perry High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and runs through Friday, Sept. 10. The 2021 theme is “Blast from the Past.”

The shortened week of festivities will include dress up days:

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Disney Day

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Neon Day

Thursday, Sept. 9: Throwback Thursday

Friday, Sept. 10: Class Color Day

Freshmen, Red; Sophomores, White; Juniors, Black; Seniors, Blue; Staff, Grey

The cross country teams will run at 4:30 p.m. in Winterset on Tuesday, Sept. 7 while girls swimming will travel to Boone for a meet at 5:30 p.m.

Students and staff will volunteer at various locations around town on Wednesday, Sept. 8 during the annual Volunteer Day. The City of Perry Homecoming Parade will be held at 6 p.m., with line-up at 5:30 p.m. The parade will start at Perry High School before traveling from 18th to Willis, West on Willis to 8th, North to Pattee, East on McKinley back to the high school.

More:Perry community asked to show school spirit during homecoming parade on Sept. 8

The Junior Class Fundraiser Cookout will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the high school parking lot. The night will wrap up with the coronation ceremony at 8 p.m. in the high school gym.

The volleyball team will host the Perry Invite at 4 p.m. in the high school gym on Thursday, Sept. 9. Girls swimming will travel to Indianola for a meet at 5:30 p.m. while the ninth-grade football team will travel to take on West Central Valley at 6 p.m.

Game Day will be held at 12:55 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at Dewey Field.

The Bluejays will take on Clarke at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at Dewey Field. Halftime fireworks will be sponsored by the Class of 2022. The Spirit Stick victory lap will be taken at halftime. Classes will compete for the Spirit Stick throughout the week, earning points through door decorating, dress-up participation and Game Day.

A homecoming dance will follow the varsity football game from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the PHS commons.