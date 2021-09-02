Perry community asked to show school spirit during homecoming parade on Sept. 8

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Area businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to participate in the Perry Community Homecoming Parade sponsored by the City of Perry. Let’s show our Perry School Pride and celebrate our area youth during this festive week. Entries are needed for the parade and spectators are asked to line the parade route and show the Perry spirit we have for our community.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from the Perry High School. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. The parade route is different than normal parade routes for the community. The route for the parade will go South on 18th Street to Willis, West on Willis to 8th Street, North on 8th Street to Pattee, East on Pattee to 11th Street, East on McKinley to the high school.

The route for the parade will lead back to the high school for a Junior Class Fundraising Cookout prior to the coronation ceremony of the homecoming king and queen at 8 p.m. in the high school gym.

For more information, contact Sven (City Hall) at 515-465-2481, Misty (Library) at 515-465-3569, John or Becky (Rec Center) or 515-465-5621.