Happenings in and around Perry

Rep. Ras Smith at Perry Perk

11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at Perry Perk.

Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, will be at Perry Perk on Friday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. Rep. Smith is running for Democratic nomination for governor. Everyone is invited to attend and learn of his vision for Iowa.

Artists in the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Soumas Court, on Willis Avenue between 1st and 2nd Street and east of the Hotel Pattee, Perry.

Experience and enjoy the art of Iowa on Sept. 4. Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists. Walk through Soumas Court and visit with artists about their craft and snag a few of your favorite unique art pieces while listening to live music by The High Crest. The event will also feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.

Fall Open House Event

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Perry businesses.

Shop Perry businesses for new fall items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. Some shop hours may vary. From home décor to fall fashions, we've got you covered to get ready for the change in seasons.

Food Truck Festival - RVB Branches

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Raccoon Valley Bank, Perry.

Join Raccoon Valley Bank - Perry for its Food Truck Festival featuring 515 Catering and El Sabor Mexicano. Order your favorite lunch and the bank will pick up the tab.

Prairie Awakening/Prairie Awoke Celebration

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Kuehn Conservation Area, five miles north of Earlham.

“The Healing Continues” is the theme for this year’s annual Prairie Awakening/Prairie Awoke Celebration. The event will take place in the tallgrass prairie arena at Kuehn Conservation Area on Saturday, Sept. 11. Masks will be required for all attendees in the arena. Please bring lawn chairs as limited seating is provided in the arena. Event logistics are subject to change as COVID-19 protocols continue to evolve. Changes and updates will be announced on DCCB’s Facebook page and through DCCB weekly eNews.

Perry Farmers Market Public Works Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 on 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street.

The Perry Farmers Market will host Public Works Night on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Fall Tailgate Party

2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in front of the Plaza on Main Street, Woodward.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors committee will host a fall tailgate party on Saturday, Sept. 18th in front of the Plaza on Main Street in Woodward. Show your team spirit by wearing your favorite team colors. The tailgate party will kick off with a bags tournament beginning at 2 pm. Woodward Barbecue will be on site with food items available and vendors will be set up inside the fire station. Skinny Logan will provide bluesy rock music from 4-8 p.m. The committee invites the community to bring lawn chairs and coolers, play some bags, eat some delicious food and enjoy some live music.

Washington Township School Anniversary Celebration

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Washington Township School, corner of F31 and P58 south of Perry 7 miles.

Come celebrate 100 years with us on Saturday, Sept. 18. An open house will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. with a program to follow from 4:30-5 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. with a menu of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw and drinks. A free-will donation will be taken to help with continued maintenance at the school.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st Ave., Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Crossroads Church.