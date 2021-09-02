City of Perry announces Labor Day closings, garbage changes

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY
Special to the Chief
The Perry City Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

Perry City Hall, the Perry Water Works Office, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labor Day Holiday.  Please note: MCB members age 18 and up can still use the 24-Hour Fitness Room. 

The Perry City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the 2nd floor boardroom of the Town/Craft Building, 1122 Willis Ave.

Garbage routes normally scheduled for pickup on Monday, Sept. 6 will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Garbage routes normally scheduled for pickup on Tuesday, Sept. 7, will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 8

There will be NO YARD WASTE PICKUP on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Pickup will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 15 for areas SOUTH of Willis Avenue.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.