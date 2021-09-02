City of Perry announces Labor Day closings, garbage changes

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Perry City Hall, the Perry Water Works Office, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labor Day Holiday. Please note: MCB members age 18 and up can still use the 24-Hour Fitness Room.

The Perry City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the 2nd floor boardroom of the Town/Craft Building, 1122 Willis Ave.

Garbage routes normally scheduled for pickup on Monday, Sept. 6 will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Garbage routes normally scheduled for pickup on Tuesday, Sept. 7, will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 8

There will be NO YARD WASTE PICKUP on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Pickup will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 15 for areas SOUTH of Willis Avenue.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.