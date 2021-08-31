Perry Public Library September Programs

COURTESY OF THE PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month

Back to school time is a great time to get organized and begin new habits, and September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. It’s never been easier to get a library card! Apply in person at the library or submit your application online and start enjoying all the great materials available to you, free, with a library card. Learn more on our website at perry.lib.ia.us; click “Library Card” under the “Services” tab. Call the library for more information at 515-465-3569.

Farmers Market Free Produce Day — TBA!

Perry Public Library will sponsor another produce giveaway at the Perry Farmers Market this September. The produce will be distributed, first-come, first-served, beginning at 4 p.m. on the designated date, while supply lasts. Watch for updated information about the giveaway date — TBA, based on produce readiness and supply. We will offer free apples this month!

Library Closed for Labor Day — Sept. 6

The Perry Public Library will be closed Sept. 6, for the Labor Day holiday. Fall and Winter open hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, beginning Sept. 7.

Fall Storytime Sessions Start — Sept. 8, 14

Fall Storytimes will be offered at Perry Public Library for two age groups beginning in September. An eight-week unit called Fall Fun for children ages 4 and 5 is scheduled for 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, to be held Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29; Oct.13, 20 and 27; and Nov. 3. An eight-week unit called Getting Ready for Fall for toddlers ages 18 months to 3 years is planned for 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, to be held Sept. 14, 21 and 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and Nov. 2.

We will read books, sing songs, play games and incorporate early literacy skills into our crafts and activities, all with a fall theme. The groups will meet in person in the library large meeting room, and safe practices will include hand washing and distancing. Sessions will be recorded and posted on our website for an additional way to participate. Storytimes are always free, but registration is required. Register online from our website at perry.ib.ia.us, by phone at 515-465-3569 or visit the library in person to sign up.

New Wee Wonders Storytimes for Babies Begins — Sept. 16

The library will again offer storytime sessions for babies up to 18 months and their caregivers beginning Sept. 16. The Wee Wonders group will meet twice monthly from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Thursdays in the library large meeting room, throughout the fall and beyond. Safe practices will be in place, and we will incorporate songs, sign language, parenting tips and age-appropriate activities during the sessions. Participating families will receive a free book each meeting! Sessions will be recorded and posted on our website for an additional way to participate. Storytimes are always free, but registration is required. Register online from our website at perry.ib.ia.us, by phone at 515-465-3569 or visit the library in person to sign up.

September Craft Club Event: Paper Clip Cup Pumpkin — Sept. 27

Perry Public Library will host a virtual Craft Club event at 6 p.m. Sept. 27, via Zoom. The featured craft is paper clip cup pumpkin. Anyone interested is invited to join Sarah Finn for this event, but registration is required, and a $5 materials fee must be paid by the Sept. 20 deadline to receive a craft kit. Craft kits will be ready to pick up on Sept. 23. For more information or to register, visit our website at perry.lib.ia.us, call 515-465-3569 or visit the library during open hours.

Mystery Book Club Events — Sept. 28, 29

The virtual Mystery Book Club will continue this fall with another great selection for September: “The Last Mona Lisa” by Jonathan Santlofer. Anyone interested is invited to join Library Director Mary Murphy for the Zoom book discussion, at 7 p.m. Sept. 28, and the author talk at 6 p.m. Sept. 29. Both events are free, but registration is required. Books and e-books are available for participants. Call the library to sign up at 515-465-3569 or register online at perry.lib.ia.us.