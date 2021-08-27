Health and Wellness: Health Navigation 2020 Report

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

In 2020, 545 individuals were assisted by the Dallas County Health Navigators, who provide support and options for the social determinants of health, things in our lives that influence our wellness, often related to food, housing, health care or employment.

The Health Navigation process includes a quick yes/no screening to identify needs. The screening questions drill down and point to causes. Has their doctor told them to alter their diet, but the “new” foods seem too expensive? Is their rent unaffordable compared to their income? Do they have an aging parent who needs additional support at home?

During 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone in various ways, including our emotional wellness. Health Navigators assisted area residents who were feeling isolated and lonely during quarantine, and many who were experiencing stress over loss of income and/or increased responsibilities related to child care. Navigators made referrals to telephone therapy by trained professionals, a service much improved during the pandemic.

Health Navigation is free for anyone living in Dallas County, thanks to a grant from the United Way of Central Iowa, and residents of Dallas County. Call 515-993-3750 or email phn@dallascountyiowa.gov to receive free support and assistance. Read more online.