Mt. Olivet Sleep Space program receives donation from Perry Elks

Lisa Widick - Perry Elks Lodge No. 407

Special to the Chief

Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 recently provided $5,500 in funds and bedding items to the Sleep Space program sponsored by Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Perry. The program, started in 2016, provides bedding items to those in need.

Sleep Space Coordinator Martha Stetzel said the program works closely with the Perry Community School District to find those that might be in need. Items such as pillows, sheets, blankets as well as mattresses are provided as needed.

“The donation from the Elks Lodge is huge for us,” Stetzel said. “We appreciate them so very much.”

Amber Green, Exalted Ruler for the Elks Lodge said the funds for the donation came from a national grant offered by Elks Grand Lodge.

“We are excited to be able to provide $1,000 in material items as well as a check for $4,500 by using our 2021-2022 Beacon Grant,” Green said. “Helping the community is one of our main focuses so it only made sense to partner with Mt. Olivet and help with their Sleep Space program.”

If you’re interested in donating to the Sleep Space program, you can contact Stetzel or Matt Hardy, Church Council President, at 515-465-5298. If you’re interested in becoming a member of Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 and helping with donations such as this, you can contact Green at 515-465-3791.