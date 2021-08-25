Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Produce Giveaway

4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Perry Farmers Market, 2nd Street.

Perry Public Library will again sponsor produce giveaways at the Perry Farmers Market this summer. The next giveaway will be on Thursday, Aug. 26, with melons given out starting at 4 p.m. while supplies last.

Watch for updated information about apples in September on the Perry Public Library's Facebook page.

Auditor of State Rob Sand Dallas County Townhall

3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Windfield Park, 114 Windfield Pkwy, Waukee.

Bring a lawn chair and listen to Auditor Rob Sand talk about what the office has been up to. A question and answer session will also be held during the Aug. 27 townhall.

Granger Days

Friday, Aug. 27 - Saturday, Aug. 28 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Days begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 with Farm Rock taking the stage outside Bud’s Pub on Main Street. The event continues with a pancake breakfast at Assumption Catholic Church and 5K Fun Run at Early Learning Center on Saturday morning, Aug. 28. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Kennedy Blvd., followed by activities in Centennial Park. Vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face painting, carnival rides/inflatables, chicken bingo and more will start at 11 a.m. Fireman water fights will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sycamore Street. Live music will be performed from 6-8 p.m. A movie will be shown at 8 p.m. at the ballfield. Saturday night will wrap up with live music by Toaster beginning at 9 p.m. outside Bud’s Pub through 1 a.m. For a complete schedule, visit the Granger Days Facebook page.

'Kittens and Koffee' at Perry Perk

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Perry Perk.

Come to Perry Perk on Saturday, Aug. 28 to enjoy a fresh brewed coffee, a sweet or savory treat and meet some of the adorable little kittens from Raccoon River Pet Rescue. Lexi will be on hand to introduce you to some of the adoptable little felines. Mark your calendar and come to Perry Perk. Kids are welcome. Adoption applications will be available.

¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Second Street and Willis Avenue, Perry.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28. A parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Willis Avenue. Parade line-up will be at 9:30 a.m. at 11th and Willis. The route will be on Willis Avenue from 11th Street to 2nd Street. A welcome will be held at 11 a.m. outside of the Raccoon Valley Bank. A vaccination clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Soumas Court. The HUP award will be handed out at 1:30 p.m. outside the Raccoon Valley Bank. Other activities will include food, music, dancing and more throughout the day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Hotel Pattee’s Soumas Court, 1112 Willis Ave.

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics will partner with Hispanics United for Perry to offer community members Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 in Hotel Pattee’s Soumas Court during the Viva Perry event.

Artists in the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Soumas Court, on Willis Avenue between 1st and 2nd Street and east of the Hotel Pattee, Perry.

Experience and enjoy the art of Iowa on Sept. 4. Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists. Walk through Soumas Court and visit with artists about their craft and snag a few of your favorite unique art pieces. The event will also feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.