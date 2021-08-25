Dallas County Hospital partners with HUP to offer vaccines on Aug. 28

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL AND FAMILY MEDICINE CLINICS

Special to the Chief

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics will partner with Hispanics United for Perry to offer community members Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 in Hotel Pattee’s Soumas Court, 1112 Willis Ave., Perry, during the Viva Perry event.

According to the IDPH website, approximately 55% of the Perry community has achieved vaccination, and the organizations hope to increase this number by offering accessibility and convenience of information and the vaccines at the Viva Perry event.

Children ages 12 and older can be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and a provider will be onsite. Second doses of both vaccines can be scheduled at the Perry Clinic.