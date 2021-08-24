PHS Music Department to receive 100+ funds for New York City trip

COURTESY OF 100+ PEOPLE FOR PERRY

Special to the Chief

The 2021 3rd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting was held at La Poste on Monday, Aug. 23.

Following the presentation of three projects, members selected the Perry Community School District High School Music Department New York City Trip Project and pledged $7,400.

Members should make checks payable to Perry Community School District (Memo Line: "100+ - PHS Music Department NYC Trip). Checks may be submitted to Finneseth, Dalen, & Powell PLC - 1401 Willis Avenue Perry, IA (East side mailbox) or mailed to P.O. Box 487 Perry, IA 50220.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities, nonprofits and worthy projects which advance the quality of life in Perry.

The group has pledged $162,200 to 23 local nonprofit projects. The goal is to make four large donations each year. Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each cause must be a nonprofit or sponsored by a nonprofit, be project-based and benefit the Perry community. Nonprofits may be found at guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).

The next 100+ People for Perry Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22.