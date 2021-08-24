Dallas County GOP to host fundraising event on Sept. 2

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY GOP

More people. More diversity. More influence. The Dallas County GOP organizers are excited for all the attention.

The recent U.S. Census Bureau announced that Dallas County, Iowa, was the fourth fastest growing of the 3,000 U.S counties. And with that growth comes diversity and opportunity.

“Dallas County’s growth will be a rising star for Iowa’s GOP,” said Jeff Kaufmann, Iowa’s GOP chair. “We’re excited for the energy coming out of this bustling Iowa county.”

“This sparks a concerted effort to bring our new residents under the GOP tent,” said Ron Forsell, Dallas County GOP chair.

Helping lead the effort is Kelley Koch, a suburban working mother and a key target for GOP efforts in the county. Koch chairs the first “Call to Action. Party like a Patriot” Rally at 6 p.m. Sept. 2. It will be held at the West Des Moines Marriott, 1250 Jordan Creek Parkway, and it will feature U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Kauffman and U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Gable. Ticket information is available at dallascountygop.org.

“We’re hitting the ground running,” Koch said. “Dallas County has an exciting opportunity as candidates and press focus on our county in the upcoming elections.

She believes the effort will show the strong support women have for the GOP.

“It’s critical to connect and communicate the values we have," Koch added.

Forsell also credits the new Hispanic growth in Dallas County as new excitement for the local group.

“The Hispanic life values are adjacent to conservative values,” said Pedro Calderon, a Perry native and Young Republican leader. “There is no doubt we will be a vital part of our county’s success.”

And Dallas County’s rural area continues to grow in anticipation of the upcoming elections. Farmer Matt Lautner said rural issues are high on the GOP agenda.

“It is more important than ever that ‘small town’ and ‘rural values’ be preserved for our children’s future,” Lautner added. “My family has never before entered the conversation until 2020. We started attending monthly meetings. In a short amount of time, we have met some highly motivated individuals and encourage other ‘ag-oriented conservatives’ to help us.”