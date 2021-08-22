Who are the new teachers at St. Pat's?
Staci Carter
Position: Third grade
Year graduated from college: 2009
Degree: Elementary Education
Experience: I have taught 10 years in a variety of grades, TK-fifth.
Family: Husband - Rudy Carter, three sons - Josh, Cody and Jake
Hobbies: I also own a craft store in Boone.
Bailey Finken
Position: Second grade
Year graduated from college: 2019
Degree: Elementary Education
Experience: Two years teaching three-year-old preschool
Family: Older sister and younger brother, dog and cat
Hobbies: Cricuting, making shirts, tumblers, keychains
Dominique Gauthier
Position: Kindergarten
Year graduated from college: 2014
Degree: BA of Education, major in Early Childhood
Experience: Taught in Texas, Canada and Qatar. This will be my eighth year of teaching.
Family: Two wonderful parents and one sister. I live with my dog in Grimes.
Hobbies: I show Appaloosa horses.
Comments: I am very excited to start my teaching journey here in Perry!
Pam Kenkel
Position: Music
Year graduated from college: 1976
Degree: Music Education
Experience: Many years teaching music, 44 years. Coming out of retirement to return to St. Pat’s
Family: Husband - Jim, four kids, 19 grandkids
Hobbies: Reading, grandkids
Comments: Happy to be back at St. Pat’s and sharing my love of music with the students.
Stephanie Letsch
Position: 5-8 English Language Arts
Year graduated from college: 2009 - Bachelor degree at Iowa State; 2019 - Masters in teaching from Drake University
Degree: Bachelors - Communication, minor in Theatre and English; Masters in Teaching, endorsements in English Language Arts and Theatre
Experience: One year Kuemper Catholic High School, two years substitute
Family: Husband David, six-year-old son
Hobbies: Theatre, acting, Iowa State basketball and football fan, reading/writing stories, video games
Jess Ott
Position: 5-8 math
Year graduated from college: 2021
Degree: BA Education, 2022 MA in Education
Experience: Middle school science
Hobbies: Hiking, hunting, running
Anne Swanson
Position: 5-8 science and 5-6 religion
Year graduated from college: Spring 2012; Masters summer 2018
Degree: Elementary Ed, Early Childhood; Masters, Curriculum and Instruction, Science Education
Experience: Blessed Sacrament Lincoln, NE 2012-2021 - 6-8 science, 6th religion
Family: Husband Nick, married in June 2021
Hobbies: Running