Who are the new teachers at St. Pat's?

Staff Report

Staci Carter

Position: Third grade

Year graduated from college: 2009

Degree: Elementary Education

Experience: I have taught 10 years in a variety of grades, TK-fifth.

Family: Husband - Rudy Carter, three sons - Josh, Cody and Jake

Hobbies: I also own a craft store in Boone.

Bailey Finken

Position: Second grade

Year graduated from college: 2019

Degree: Elementary Education

Experience: Two years teaching three-year-old preschool

Family: Older sister and younger brother, dog and cat

Hobbies: Cricuting, making shirts, tumblers, keychains

Dominique Gauthier

Position: Kindergarten

Year graduated from college: 2014

Degree: BA of Education, major in Early Childhood

Experience: Taught in Texas, Canada and Qatar. This will be my eighth year of teaching.

Family: Two wonderful parents and one sister. I live with my dog in Grimes.

Hobbies: I show Appaloosa horses.

Comments: I am very excited to start my teaching journey here in Perry!

Pam Kenkel

Position: Music

Year graduated from college: 1976

Degree: Music Education

Experience: Many years teaching music, 44 years. Coming out of retirement to return to St. Pat’s

Family: Husband - Jim, four kids, 19 grandkids

Hobbies: Reading, grandkids

Comments: Happy to be back at St. Pat’s and sharing my love of music with the students.

Stephanie Letsch

Position: 5-8 English Language Arts

Year graduated from college: 2009 - Bachelor degree at Iowa State; 2019 - Masters in teaching from Drake University

Degree: Bachelors - Communication, minor in Theatre and English; Masters in Teaching, endorsements in English Language Arts and Theatre

Experience: One year Kuemper Catholic High School, two years substitute

Family: Husband David, six-year-old son

Hobbies: Theatre, acting, Iowa State basketball and football fan, reading/writing stories, video games

Jess Ott

Position: 5-8 math

Year graduated from college: 2021

Degree: BA Education, 2022 MA in Education

Experience: Middle school science

Hobbies: Hiking, hunting, running

Anne Swanson

Position: 5-8 science and 5-6 religion

Year graduated from college: Spring 2012; Masters summer 2018

Degree: Elementary Ed, Early Childhood; Masters, Curriculum and Instruction, Science Education

Experience: Blessed Sacrament Lincoln, NE 2012-2021 - 6-8 science, 6th religion

Family: Husband Nick, married in June 2021

Hobbies: Running