Perry Piecemakers present quilt to Hotel Pattee for its Woodworking Room

A plain white comforter was taken off the bed inside the Woodworking Room at the Hotel Pattee and replaced with a quilt featuring dark green, bright yellow, orange and red trees on a brown background with a woodgrain pattern.

“That really brightens up the room, don’t you think gals?,” Mundy said to the members of the Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild on Wednesday afternoon after they laid the quilt on the bed.

Thirteen members of the quilt guild worked together to create the quilt over the past three months. Pat Mundy said the project started when the guild was hosting a quilt show at the Hotel Pattee during Fiber Arts Month in May. When the quilts were being taken down someone mentioned that one of the quilts Mundy had made would be a nice addition to one of the rooms in the hotel.

The quilt guild got in touch with Jenny Eklund with the hotel. Eklund said she was looking for new bedding in the Woodworking Room and the quilt guild offered to make a quilt.

The group's members set to researching the room and came up with an arts and crafts piece using colors inspired by the paintings and mural in the Woodworking Room. The fabric was purchased locally at Ben’s Five and Dime and 13 members worked on the piece, while Diane Caufield did the free-hand quilting.

The quilt was unveiled and laid out on the bed Wednesday afternoon. Three pillows and a lap quilt made out of the scraps soon joined it to help finish off the room.

“It’s beautiful,” one of the quilt guild members said.

“It’s better than I could have ever imagined,” Mundy added. “You walk in and you just go right to the bed and you should because it’s a gorgeous bed.”

The group already has plans to create a second quilt for the hotel's Welsh Room.

Eklund was on hand to see the quilt laid out inside the Woodworking Room on Wednesday, a room she said is one of the most popular ones inside the Hotel Pattee.

She was overwhelmed by the quilt guild’s offer to make a piece for the hotel. Eklund went to Perry Economic Development and the group plans to add the Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild to the donation board.

“None of us can give thousands of dollars. So it’s the fact that we can give our art and our crafts to something as wonderful as this hotel. Because it is an arts and crafts hotel,” Mundy said.

“I just love that we’re all in it together, we’re all wrapping our arms around it to make this one of the many highlights of Perry,” Eklund added.