Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Perry Lutheran Homes Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group

10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes, 1300 28th St.

Perry Lutheran Homes Alzheimer’s and dementia support group is free of charge and open to all community members. We encourage all loved ones and caregivers to join. In order to beset support our loved ones, we must first understand the disease and prioritize taking care of ourselves. The support group meets monthly on the third Thursday of every month, and you can choose to attend at either 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. The group meets at Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes. Attendees can park on the east side and enter through the main entry doors. Everyone will be screened, need to wear a mask and stay six feet or more apart from one another. Meeting dates in 2021 will be Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Back to School Night at Perry Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 on Second Street between Warford and Willis.

Back to School Night will be held on Aug. 19 at the Perry Farmers Market. Perry Booster Club will have membership forms and will be selling Bluejay apparel. A special appearance by the Perry Bluejay mascot will be a fun photo op for the kids. The Perry High School Junior Class will be selling snow cones to raise money for their prom. Perry Vocal Music will be selling produce and baked goods, as they do every Thursday, as a fundraiser for their trip to New York City. St. Pat's and DMACC VanKirk Academy will also be at the market, as well as the Friends of the Perry Public Library.

Perry Booster Club Fall Kickoff

4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Perry High School Gym, Dewey Field.

The Fall Kickoff will start with the Jayette volleyball Blue-White scrimmage at 4 p.m. in the Perry High School gym. The cross country, swimming, volleyball and football teams and coaches, as well as the band and cheerleaders, will be introduced on Dewey Field starting at 5:30 p.m. Perry will play Woodward-Granger during a scrimmage starting at 6 p.m. Other activities include a membership drive and Jay's Nest apparel for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sports drink as an entry fee.

Perry Public Safety Day

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Perry Hy-Vee parking lot.

The Perry Public Safety Day will return on Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Perry Hy-Vee parking lot. The free event will feature vehicles and equipment demonstrations from the Perry Police Department, Perry Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Public Works and EMS. LifeFlight will make an appearance if they are available.

Granger Days

Friday, Aug. 27 - Saturday, Aug. 28 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Days begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 with Farm Rock taking the stage outside Bud’s Pub on Main Street. The event continues with a pancake breakfast at Assumption Catholic Church and 5K Fun Run at Early Learning Center on Saturday morning, Aug. 28. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Kennedy Blvd., followed by activities in Centennial Park. Vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face painting, carnival rides/inflatables, chicken bingo and more will start at 11 a.m. Fireman water fights will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sycamore Street. Live music will be performed from 6-8 p.m. A movie will be shown at 8 p.m. at the ballfield. Saturday night will wrap up with live music by Toaster beginning at 9 p.m. outside Bud’s Pub through 1 a.m. For a complete schedule, visit the Granger Days Facebook page.

¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Second Street and Willis Avenue, Perry.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28. A parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Willis Avenue. Parade line-up will be at 9:30 a.m. at 11th and Willis. The route will be on Willis Avenue from 11th Street to 2nd Street. A welcome will be held at 11 a.m. outside of the Raccoon Valley Bank. A vaccination clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Soumas Court. The HUP award will be handed out at 1:30 p.m. outside the Raccoon Valley Bank. Other activities will include food, music, dancing and more throughout the day.