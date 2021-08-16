100+ People for Perry to meet Aug. 23

COURTESY OF 100+ PEOPLE FOR PERRY

The 2021 3rd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 upstairs at La Poste, 1219 Warford St. Social distancing practices will be encouraged.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities, nonprofits and worthy projects which advance the quality of life in Perry.

The group has pledged $154,800 to 22 local nonprofit projects. The goal is to make four large donations each year. Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each cause must be a nonprofit or sponsored by a nonprofit, be project-based and benefit the Perry community. Nonprofits may be found at guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx.

Only members may attend and present at the meeting. Presentations are non-electronic and will include project details, other current and potential funding sources and how the cause will advance the quality of life in the community and the betterment of Perry.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell at mpowell@fdplawfirm.com, Tom Lipovac at tom.lipovac@gmail.com or Linda Kaufman at kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com.