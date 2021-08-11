New Opportunities receives pork loins through Haul Out Hunger campaign

COURTESY OF THE DEB AND JEFF HANSEN FOUNDATION

The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation recently began its annual Haul Out Hunger campaign across rural Iowa.

Iowa Select Farms employees delivered more than 50,000 pounds of boneless pork loins to 94 rural food pantries. New Opportunities Dallas County, of Perry, received 120 pork loins.

Iowa Select Farms employees delivered 888 cases of meat and 200 Henry’s Heroes packages during the six days that Haul Out Hunger was on the road, July 19-21 and July 26-28. Each meat case contains 12 pork loins, which will provide over 200,000, four-ounce servings of nutritious pork for families in need. Henry’s Heroes boxes provide basic childhood needs.

“Everyone deserves to have some protein on their plate,” said Jeff Hansen, president and CEO of Iowa Select Farms and co-founder of the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation. “As farmers, we passionately believe in giving back to the communities where our employees and contractors live and work.”

Henry’s Heroes Program brings children’s personal care items to hospitals, food pantries, and women and children’s shelters. The program was inspired by Henry Johnson, Jeff and Deb Hansen's grandchild and the son of Natalie and Jake Johnson.

“We have all witnessed the pain in our world for the lack of even the most basic needs to raise a child, even in our own communities,” said Natalie Johnson. “From basics like bottles and diapers to more fun items like books, toys, and the cutest clothes, Henry’s Heroes brings joy to children and their caretakers when they are in most need.”