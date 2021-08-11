Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Yoga in the Park

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Yoga in the Park returns on Aug. 14 and 21 at Granger's Centennial Park. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat or a towel as well as some water and clothes they can move in. No registration for the class is required.

VBS at Heartland Church of Christ

9-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Heartland Church of Christ, Perry.

Heartland Church of Christ will host VBS on Saturday, Aug. 14 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Join us for a day of Olympic fun as we learn what it takes to win the race. The day will include crafts, sports, songs and lunch. Pre-register with your child's name and grade at heartlandcochrist@minburn.comm.net.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Woodward High Trestle Trail Trailhead.

The first annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will feature 1-mile walk or 5K run. Other family-friendly activities include carnival-style games, a dunk tank, food and drinks from The Parlor Ice Cream Truck and Vintage Road Coffee Co. and more. Proceeds will go to the Charlie Brewer Memorial Scholarship Fund. To donate or to sign up for the fun run, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com.

Sweet Corn Festival

Saturday, Aug. 14 in Adel.

The 42nd annual Sweet Corn Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Adel. The event kicks off with a 5K fun run/walk at 8 a.m. at the ADM DAC building at 11th and Rapids. The Semi Sweet Corn Festival Classic Truck Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Food, craft and other vendors will be set around the downtown square from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. traveling from 18th and Main to 11th and Prairie to 14th. Free sweet corn will be handed out on 10th between Main and Prairie starting at 11 a.m. until gone. The Adel Fire Department will offer free kids activities from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Harvey's Greenhouse Kids Zone will be held from 12-4 p.m. on 10th and Court. The Redline Warriors Car Show will be held from 12-4 p.m. on 9th and Court. A street party will wrap up the days activities from 6 p.m. to midnight on 10th and Main with live music by The Sons of Gladys Kravitz from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Doggy Dip

6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Adel Family Aquatic Center.

Bring your four-legged friend to the pool for a splash of fun on the final day of the pool season, Aug. 15. The cost of $5/dog.

Perry Lutheran Homes Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group

10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes, 1300 28th St.

Perry Lutheran Homes Alzheimer’s and dementia support group is free of charge and open to all community members. We encourage all loved ones and caregivers to join. In order to beset support our loved ones, we must first understand the disease and prioritize taking care of ourselves. The support group meets monthly on the third Thursday of every month, and you can choose to attend at either 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. The group meets at Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes. Attendees can park on the east side and enter through the main entry doors. Everyone will be screened, need to wear a mask and stay six feet or more apart from one another. Meeting dates in 2021 will be Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Back to School Night at Perry Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 on Second Street between Warford and Willis.

Back to School Night will be held on Aug. 19 at the Perry Farmers Market. Perry Booster Club will have membership forms and will be selling Bluejay apparel. A special appearance by the Perry Bluejay mascot will be a fun photo op for the kids. The Perry High School Junior Class will be selling snow cones to raise money for their prom. Perry Vocal Music will be selling produce and baked goods, as they do every Thursday, as a fundraiser for their trip to New York City. St. Pat's and DMACC VanKirk Academy will also be at the market, as well as the Friends of the Perry Public Library.

Perry Public Safety Day

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Perry Hy-Vee parking lot.

The Perry Public Safety Day will return on Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Perry Hy-Vee parking lot. The free event will feature vehicles and equipment demonstrations from the Perry Police Department, Perry Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Public Works and EMS. LifeFlight will make an appearance if they are available.

Mystery Book Club

Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 via Zoom.

The Perry Public Library Mystery Book Club will feature three cozy mysteries for the August 2021 virtual events. The selected titles are "Pint of No Return" by Dana Mentink, "Penne Dreadful" by Catherine Burns and "It Takes Two to Mango" by Carrie Doyle. A book discussion with Library Director Mary Murphy will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, via Zoom, and the virtual Author Talk will take place at 6 p.m. (Central Time), Wednesday, Aug. 25. Books are available at the library and the events are free, but registration is required. Register online: www.perry.lib.ia.us, in person, or by phone: 515-465-3569.