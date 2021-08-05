City of Perry to start crack sealing project Aug. 9

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, the City of Perry will begin the crack sealing of roads around the community. The City asks that all vehicles utilize off-street parking or park on adjacent roadways during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the work is being completed. Work will progress through the week with the goal of having all areas completed on Friday, Aug. 13. In the event of weather or other impacts, an announcement will be distributed providing an update for the remaining areas to be completed.

Traffic control and flaggers will be in place warning residents of lane closures as the contractor moves from street to street. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution near the work area while the construction is taking place.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.