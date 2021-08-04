Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Mini BRR - Summer Edition

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 starting at Raccoon Valley Bank Plaza, corner of 2nd Street and Warford Street.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce and Bike Ride to Rippey will host the first mini BRR on Thursday, Aug. 5. The event will feature a 1.5-mile family-friendly bike ride to the McCreary Community Building. Stop by Soumas Court for a pop-up safety check with Michael's Cyclery before the ride. The group will take off at 5:30 p.m. from Raccoon Valley Bank Plaza. The route will be east on Warford Street followed by a left on 8th Street to the rec center. The return route follows Lucinda Street.

No registration is needed and all ages are welcome during the family-friendly event. BRR registration will be available with some potential perks included. The Perry Farmers Market will also be going on from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 5 on 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street.

Highway 141 Garage Sale

Aug. 6-7 along Highway 141.

The annual Highway 141 Garage Sale will return on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. The sale route features 170+ miles of garage sales along Highway 141. Visit www.141sale.org for additional sale information.

Friday Fest

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at Pattee Park.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host the final Friday Fest on Friday, Aug. 6 at the band shell in Pattee Park. Lil Red & the Medicated Moose Band will provide live music. Community members are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games and baskets of refreshments (beer and wine permitted; but no glass allowed). Pack a picnic or purchase food from local vendors on site, including the Fire Department Association, Tacos el Viejo Food Truck and the Perry High School Junior Class.

Meet Me in Minburn

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Meek Park, Minburn.

The final Meet Me in Minburn concert will be held 7-9 p.m. Aug. 7. Roger Burger will perform live music and community members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. The skating rink will also be open with free skate rental.

Trent Miner Parent/Child Golf Tournament

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Perry Golf and Country Club.

The annual Trent Miner Parent/Child Golf Tournament will return on Sunday, Aug. 8. The first parent/child session (13 years or younger) starts at 10 a.m. with a cost of $10 per person. The second parent/child session (14 years and older) starts at 1 p.m. with a cost of $25 per person. For more information, call 465-3852.

Healthy and Homemade Program: Cooking for One or Two

2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Woodward Social Center.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach will host a series of Healthy and Homemade programs at the Woodward Social Center. The series focuses on strategies for using your time, money and skills to save money and prepare nutritious and safe foods. The Cooking for One or Two program will be held 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Learn strategies to make the most out of cooking for a household of one or two. Bring home one-serving recipes. Participants will also make meatloaf in a mug. Call the Woodward Public Library at 515-438-2636 to register.

Yoga in the Park

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Yoga in the Park returns on Aug. 14 and 21 at Granger's Centennial Park. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat or a towel as well as some water and clothes they can move in. No registration for the class is required.

Sweet Corn Festival 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at 215 N. 11th St., Adel.

The Adel Sweet Corn 5K run is hosted the second Saturday in August and takes place on the scenic brick streets in Adel along the parade route. The 2021 5K proceeds will benefit the Adel Partners Chamber trail committee for future projects and trail improvements. The race will begin at 8 a.m. Awards are offered by age group. Register online before the run or on-site Aug. 14, prior to starting time.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Woodward High Trestle Trail Trailhead.

The first annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will feature 1-mile walk or 5K run. Other family-friendly activities include carnival-style games, a dunk tank, food and drinks from The Parlor Ice Cream Truck and Vintage Road Coffee Co. and more. Proceeds will go to the Charlie Brewer Memorial Scholarship Fund. To donate or to sign up for the fun run, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com.