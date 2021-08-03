Perry Public Library August Programs

COURTESY OF THE PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Free Produce Days at Perry Farmers Market this Summer

Perry Public Library will sponsor produce giveaways at the Perry Farmers Market in downtown Perry this summer. The produce will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 4 p.m. on Farmers Market Thursdays while supply lasts. Watch for updated information about giveaway dates — to be announced! We will offer free melon in August and apples in September.

Mystery Book Club Events — Aug. 24-25

The Perry Public Library Mystery Book Club will feature three cozy mysteries for the August 2021 virtual events. The selected titles are “Pint of No Return” by Dana Mentink, “Penne Dreadful” by Catherine Burns and “It Takes Two to Mango” by Carrie Doyle. A book discussion with Library Director Mary Murphy will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 24, via Zoom, and the virtual Author Talk will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 25. Books are available at the library, and the events are free, but registration is required. Register online at perry.lib.ia.us, in person or by phone at 515-465-3569.

Latino Festival — Aug. 28

Perry Public Library will participate in the 2021 Latino Festival, scheduled for 11a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 28. We are sponsoring two caricature artists, who will create personalized art for you — free! Look for our station on Second Street and join us in celebrating our diverse community at this annual event.

Virtual Craft Club Event — Aug. 30

The Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet virtually this August, with an event at 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Participants will Zoom with Sarah Finn, and the featured craft will be a dry erase menu board/scheduler. Everyone is invited to join us for this virtual event, but registration and a $5 materials fee are required by the deadline, Aug. 23, to receive a kit. Register online at perry.lib.ia.us, by phone at 515-465-3569, or in person.