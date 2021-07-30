Public can vote for RRVT, one of three Hall of Fame nominees, through Aug. 6

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD

Special to the Chief

The Raccoon River Valley Trail (RRVT) is one of only three rail-trails to be nominated this year for the Hall of Fame of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. Hall of Fame selection is done through a public vote which takes place July 30 through Aug. 6. The link for voting was released Friday via the Raccoon River Valley Trail Association’s and Dallas County Conservation Board’s Facebook pages. Voting is unlimited from now through Aug. 6.

If selected, the RRVT would join more than 30 iconic trails nationally recognized in the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame.

“Being nominated for the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame is an honor. Winning the vote would not only bring the RRVT national attention, but also bring trail enthusiasts as tourists to central Iowa,” said Mike Wallace, Executive Director of the Dallas County Conservation Board and RRVT Association board member.

The RRVT is the longest paved loop in the nation, totaling 89 miles, and offers views of agricultural landscapes, woodlands and prairies. The route connects 14 communities in Dallas, Guthrie and Greene counties. A unique part of the RRVT is the artwork located along the trail, including Adel’s colorful “lighted bridge” and the City of Waukee’s 350-foot-long gateway pergola at the trailhead.

When the Raccoon River Valley Trail first opened in 1989, few major trails existed in Iowa, but since its opening, it was enthusiastically embraced by locals and visitors to the region. The trail is not only a tourist engine and vital asset for health and wellness, but a way to bring together people through various programs and events, from statewide races to local 5K’s.

Nominees are selected on merits such as scenic value, high use, trail and trailside amenities, historical significance, excellence in management and maintenance of facility, community connections and geographic distribution. The other two 2021 nominees are the Northern Rail Trail in New Hampshire and the Georgetown-Lewes Trail and Junction & Breakwater Trail in Delaware.