Happenings in and around Perry

Sweet Corn Giveaway

4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at Perry Farmers Market.

Perry Public Library will again sponsor produce giveaways at the Perry Farmers Market this summer through its Healthy Step program. The next giveaway will be on Thursday, July 29, with sweet corn given out from 4-7 p.m., or while supplies last. Watch for updated information about free melon in August and apples in September on the Perry Public Library's Facebook page.

Community Breakfast and Tractor Ride

7-10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Washington Township School.

A community breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 at the Washington Township School. The tractor ride leaves at 9 a.m. with a destination of Springbrook. The cost is $25 and pie and ice cream will be served in the mid-afternoon.

Healthy and Homemade Program: Cook Now, Enjoy Later

10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Woodward Social Center.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach will host a series of Healthy and Homemade programs at the Woodward Social Center. The series focuses on strategies for using your time, money and skills to save money and prepare nutritious and safe foods. The Cook Now, Enjoy Later program will be held from 10-11 a.m. July 31. Discover how planning can reduce stress, save money and provide your family nutritious home-cooked meals. The event will also offer samples of make-ahead burritos. Call the Woodward Public Library at 515-438-2636 to register. Upcoming programs include Cooking for One or Two on Aug. 12.

Run Through Time 5K

10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus, 1300 28th St.

Perry Lutheran Homes will celebrate 65 years during the third annual Run Through Time 5K fun run or walk on Saturday, July 31. The event will also feature a food truck, two kids runs and games. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with the 5K starting at 10 a.m. The start and finish location will be at PLH Eden Acres Campus. Runners will head out on McKinley and make their way onto the Raccoon River Valley Trail to complete the 3.1 mile fun run or walk. Register today at: runthroughtime.run/.

National Night Out

5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Woodward Police Department.

The Woodward Police Department will host National Night Out from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The event will feature police vehicles on display, activities and giveaways. Everyone is encouraged to stop by for cookies and to meet the new reserve officers.

Mini BRR - Summer Edition

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 starting at Raccoon Valley Bank Plaza, corner of 2nd Street and Warford Street.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce and Bike Ride to Rippey will host the first mini BRR on Thursday, Aug. 5. The event will feature a 1.5-mile family-friendly bike ride to the McCreary Community Building. Stop by Soumas Court for a pop-up safety check with Michael's Cyclery before the ride. The group will take off at 5:30 p.m. from Raccoon Valley Bank Plaza. The route will be east on Warford Street followed by a left on 8th Street to the rec center. The return route follows Lucinda Street.

No registration is needed and all ages are welcome during the family-friendly event. BRR registration will be available with some potential perks included. The Perry Farmers Market will also be going on from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 5 on 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street.

Friday Fest

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at Pattee Park.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host the final Friday Fest on Friday, Aug. 6 at the band shell in Pattee Park. Lil Red & the Medicated Moose Band will provide live music. Community members are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games and baskets of refreshments (beer and wine permitted; but no glass allowed). Pack a picnic or purchase food from local vendors on site, including the Fire Department Association, Tacos el Viejo Food Truck and the Perry High School Junior Class.

Trent Miner Parent/Child Golf Tournament

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Perry Golf and Country Club.

The annual Trent Miner Parent/Child Golf Tournament will return on Sunday, Aug. 8. The first parent/child session (13 years or younger) starts at 10 a.m. with a cost of $10 per person. The second parent/child session (14 years and older) starts at 1 p.m. with a cost of $25 per person. For more information, call 465-3852.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Woodward High Trestle Trail Trailhead.

The first annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will feature 1-mile walk or 5K run. Other family-friendly activities include carnival-style games, a dunk tank, food and drinks from The Parlor Ice Cream Truck and Vintage Road Coffee Co. and more. Proceeds will go to the Charlie Brewer Memorial Scholarship Fund. To donate or to sign up for the fun run, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com.