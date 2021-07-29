Five graduate from DMACC-Tyson Industrial Maintenance 1+2 Training Program

The Industrial Maintenance 1+2 Training Program saw its 2021 class graduate during a ceremony on Friday, July 23 at the DMACC Perry VanKirk Career Academy.

The program, a partnership between DMACC and Tyson Fresh Meats in Perry that kicked off in 2018, saw five students graduate Friday, including Eric Zerwas of Dayton, Sherman King of Grimes, Jose Ordonez of Perry, Zachary Barr of Perry and Jeremiah Howell of Perry.

DMACC President Rob Denson thanked Tyson for being a great partner to the college. He also congratulated the graduates during Friday’s ceremony.

“This is a big deal for our college. We are all about helping people advance themselves by gaining skills,” Denson said.

The training program is a full-time position that allows students to get paid while learning a trade. The nine-month program sees students attend classes in the morning and work in the maintenance department in the afternoon. The students then commit to working full-time in the maintenance department at the Perry Tyson facility for two years following completion of the program.

Denson added that there has never been a more important time to pick up additional skills as this year’s class faced numerous challenges because of COVID-19.

Chris Roberts, the maintenance training supervisor at Tyson, said this year’s class faced those challenges head-on as they switched to remote learning before coming back to meet face-to-face. He also thanked the instructors and DMACC administration for being flexible so the program could continue.

“With their help and between a lot of coordination with DMACC and with Tyson, I really believe this program shows how much strength there is and the need we have in our community, especially in our facility and in our industry, to make a difference,” Roberts said.