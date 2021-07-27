Library program to hand out free sweet corn July 29 at Perry Farmers Market

COURTESY OF THE PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY
Special to the Chief
Sweet corn for sale at the Deal's Orchard booth during the Perry Farmers Market on July 15. The Perry Public Library will give out free sweet corn from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, or while supplies last, at the Perry Farmers Market.

Perry Public Library will again sponsor produce giveaways at the Perry Farmers Market this summer through its Healthy Step program. The next giveaway will be on Thursday, July 29, with sweet corn given out from 4-7 p.m., or while supplies last. 

Watch for updated information about free melon in August and apples in September on the Perry Public Library's Facebook page.