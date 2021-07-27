Library program to hand out free sweet corn July 29 at Perry Farmers Market

COURTESY OF THE PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Perry Public Library will again sponsor produce giveaways at the Perry Farmers Market this summer through its Healthy Step program. The next giveaway will be on Thursday, July 29, with sweet corn given out from 4-7 p.m., or while supplies last.

Watch for updated information about free melon in August and apples in September on the Perry Public Library's Facebook page.