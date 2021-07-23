Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

St. Patrick School Centennial Celebration

July 23-24 at St. Patrick School.

St. Patrick School will be celebrating its centennial on July 23-24. The school was opened in 1921. A semi-formal supper will be held at 6 p.m. July 23 at the school gym. A community mass and family picnic will be held at 4 p.m. July 24.

The school also encourages St. Pat's alumni to share how the school helped shape their future. Alumni can email stories and photos to stpatrickschool@stpatricks-perry-ia.org.

Movies in the Park - Granger

Friday, July 23 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will present free movies in the park this summer. Outdoor movies will be showing at Centennial Park. The film will be shown on a portable screen, and will begin at sunset. Admission is free, blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Upcoming movies include "Jumanji: The Next Level" on July 23 and "Croods 2" on Aug. 28.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st Ave., Perry.

Crossroads Church will host the Food Bank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Ice Cream Social

6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at The Panther Creek Church of the Brethren, 24529 J Avenue, Adel.

The Panther Creek Church of the Brethren will host an ice cream social on July 25. Bring your lawn chairs and come join us in the church yard. There will be brownies, pie, cookies and homemade ice cream.

Free Summer Movies

2 p.m. Wednesdays in July at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

Perry Grand 3 Theatres will be showing a free kids movie at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through July, sponsored by local businesses. The final movie will be "Tom and Jerry" on July 28.

Community Breakfast and Tractor Ride

7-10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Washington Township School.

A community breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 at the Washington Township School. The tractor ride leaves at 9 a.m. with a destination of Springbrook. The cost is $25 and pie and ice cream will be served in the mid-afternoon.

Healthy and Homemade Program: Cook Now, Enjoy Later

10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Woodward Social Center.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach will host a series of Healthy and Homemade programs at the Woodward Social Center. The series focuses on strategies for using your time, money and skills to save money and prepare nutritious and safe foods. The Cook Now, Enjoy Later program will be held from 10-11 a.m. July 31. Discover how planning can reduce stress, save money and provide your family nutritious home-cooked meals. The event will also offer samples of make-ahead burritos. Call the Woodward Public Library at 515-438-2636 to register. Upcoming programs include Cooking for One or Two on Aug. 12.

Run Through Time 5K

10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus, 1300 28th St.

Perry Lutheran Homes will celebrate 65 years during the third annual Run Through Time 5K fun run or walk on Saturday, July 31. The event will also feature a food truck, two kids runs and games. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with the 5K starting at 10 a.m. The start and finish location will be at PLH Eden Acres Campus. Runners will head out on McKinley and make their way onto the Raccoon River Valley Trail to complete the 3.1 mile fun run or walk. Register today at: runthroughtime.run/.