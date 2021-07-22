'Keep his memory alive': First annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run set for Aug. 14

The first annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Woodward.

The run will honor 7-year-old Brewer of Bouton, who died after being struck by an SUV in the Woodward-Granger High School parking lot in November of 2020.

“Charlie, he always had a smile on his face and he was a super kind, loving kid,” fun run organizer Heidi Larsson said. “He always loved having fun so what I want to see is kids come, remember him and hopefully they can have fun as well.”

The event, featuring a one-mile walk or 5K run, will start at 9 a.m. at the Woodward High Trestle Trail Trailhead. Larsson said other activities include carnival games, a dunk tank, raffle prizes and food from The Parlor Ice Cream Truck and Vintage Road Coffee Co.

The cost to register for the fun run is $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Those who register by Monday, July 26 will also receive a T-shirt. Registration is available online and will be open up until the day of the event. If anyone can’t make the event and would still like to donate, Larsson said there is an option through the above link.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Charlie Brewer Memorial Scholarship fund. The scholarship is available for Woodward-Granger graduating students who meet at least two of the following criteria: plan to pursue a career in a trade, complete at least three agriculture classes and participate in wrestling for at least two years.

Larsson has known the Brewers for years and their families are friends.

“I’ve had a very close connection with him. He always called me Aunt Heidi, just a special bond that we had,” she said of Charlie.

After his death in November, she came up with the fun run idea as a way to honor Charlie and his family.

“I thought this was a great way to not only build the scholarship fund but to keep his memory alive and to honor him,” Larsson said.

She plans to make the event an annual one and is looking forward to seeing everyone attend the first fun run on Aug. 14.

“Just come out and have fun and support the family,” Larsson said.