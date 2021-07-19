Perry food bank partners receive funding

COURTESY OF FOOD BANKS OF IOWA
Special to the Chief

Two Food Bank of Iowa partners, the Perry Area Emergency Food Council and Perry High School, received funding from COVID-19 Relief Partner Agency Grants. 

The organizations received grant awards totaling $5,670.28. It was the final round in the two-round grant process. 

The COVID-19 Relief Partner Agency Grants provided $5,417,464.39 of relief funding in total to smaller front-line hunger-fighting organizations affiliated with Iowa’s six Feeding America food banks. 

“Food Bank of Iowa is in the business of delivering food to hunger-fighting organizations in your community,” said Michelle Book, Food Bank of Iowa CEO. “It was a real thrill for my team to support the process to deliver cash in addition.”  

Food banks are large-scale food acquisition and distribution nonprofits. They procure free food and food at discount and wholesale prices; manage U.S. Department of Agriculture food distribution; operate industrial grade freezers, including cold and dry storage; and maintain extensive heavy equipment and truck fleets. 