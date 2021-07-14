Bett and Bev’s BBQ to host whole hog roast, live band on July 17

Bett and Bev’s BBQ will celebrate two years in Perry with a whole hog roast and live music on Saturday night.

Kyle Roeder said June 25 marked two years for the restaurant’s second location in Perry.

“We’re really excited about it,” he added of Saturday’s outdoor event.

The event, set for 5-9 p.m. will feature music from The Bushmen, an Iowa Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

The menu will include whole hog pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, baked beans and coleslaw for $15. Roeder plans on roasting two hogs and said he’s looking forward to the restaurant’s first outdoor event.

“We’re going to try and make things extra special for the event. Go a little bit above our regular service,” he said.

More:Bett and Bev’s BBQ to open a second restaurant in Perry

Saturday’s event will all be outside with the inside restaurant closed to the public. The south side of the lot will be set up for the event with the band along the fence line. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs and there will also be a few picnic tables available.

Beer will also be served as the Perry City Council recently approved a five-day Class B beer permit for the outdoor event.

“We’re going to do BYOC, bring your own chair. We've got people bringing bags, we’re just going to have a good time, almost tailgate style,” Roeder said.

The Perry Public Library will offer an adult summer reading program at 6 p.m. on July 15 at Bett and Bev’s restaurant. The program will show attendees how to roast a whole hog from start to finish. Registration is required by calling the library at 515-465-3569 or visiting the library's website.

Roeder is looking forward to Thursday’s library program as well as Saturday’s outdoor event.

“I’m hoping the whole town can enjoy it, really,” he said. “Just trying to get in as many people as we can.”