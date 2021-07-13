Perry Lutheran Homes’ Alzheimer’s and dementia support group returns in 2021

COURTESY OF PERRY LUTHERAN HOMES

Perry Lutheran Homes’ Alzheimer’s and dementia support group is available at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Eden Acres Campus, 1300 28th St., Perry.

The meeting dates in 2021 will be July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

The goal of the group is to offer practical advice and information on Alzheimer’s and dementia, improve participants coping skills, give participants a sense of control over their situation, help build confidence in caregiving and gives participants ideas on how to engage with their loved one. It is designed to provide social interaction and friendship with people who understand and are going through a similar situation and offer a judgement-free place to share emotions and facilitate the healing process.

“Caring for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s can be a lonely, isolating responsibility. At times, it can also be physically and emotionally draining. Even if you’re not in the caregiver role, having a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s or other dementia can be emotionally devastating,” said Toni Larson, Director of Social Services for Perry Lutheran Homes. “And, as dementia progresses, it may feel as if you’ve lost your loved one altogether which can be traumatic causing sadness and grief. We just want everyone to know that you don’t have to go it alone. We understand, and we’re here for you."

Perry Lutheran Homes Alzheimer’s and dementia support group is free of charge and open to all community members.

Call or email Morgan or Tiffany with any questions: Morgan Newell - 515-465-5342 or mnewell@perrylutheranhomes.org. Tiffany Hull - 515-465-5316 or thull@perrylutheranhomes.org.