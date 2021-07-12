Minburn Communications asking for residents to complete fiber interest form

COURTESY OF MINBURN COMMUNICATIONS

Minburn Communications is asking residents and businesses to fill out the fiber interest form by July 15 so that the company can apply for fiber broadband access funding.

The company will ask for $97.5 million funds from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program.

“Minburn Communications understands the vital importance of consistent and reliable high-speed internet service to the lives and livelihoods of Iowans," CEO Debra Lucht said. "That’s why we’re seeking funds from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program to extend our fiber networks into underserved or unserved locations in our area.”

The Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer released version four of the statewide broadband map that claimed that targeted service areas across rural Iowa do not qualify for funding. The company hopes to challenge that finding with its own map.

“Through third-party engineering reports, Minburn Communications developed our own map which more accurately identifies areas surrounding Minburn, Woodward, Perry, Bouton, Dallas Center, and rural North Adel as having insufficient to no connections," Lucht said. "Per the OCIO map, these are the same areas reported as served and do not qualify for funding from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program.”

“Our intent is to advocate on behalf of those residents and business so they, too, can have access to a future-ready, reliable internet connection," Lucht added.

In order to do that, Minburn Communications encourages residents and businesses to fill out the fiber interest form at minburncomm.com/choose-your-service-type.