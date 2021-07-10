Perry Golf and County Club golf tournament to honor Bill Simmer Jr.

COURTESY OF THE PERRY GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

The 2021 Memorial Golf Tournament will honor Bill Simmer Jr. on July 11 at Perry Golf and Country Club.

Simmer was a long-time member of the club. He is best known as the former Perry Public Works director. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958 and took his first job as a supply clerk for the Gambles Store. He then began work for the Perry Public Works Department and eventually worked more than 39 years for the City of Perry.

Simmer was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, the American Legion, the Elks Club and Perry Golf and Country Club. He was quick to volunteer his time at the club, where he helped take care of the swimming pool.

He is survived by his wife Velma, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The eighth-annual tournament will be held July 11. The championship flight will play 27 holes and the senior division and other flights will play 18 holes. Call the clubhouse at 515-465-3852 to enter.