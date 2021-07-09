Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Dallas County Fair

July 7-11 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The Dallas County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through Sunday. Grandstand evening activities include live music featuring the Roots & Boots Tour Friday followed by fireworks, Figure 8 & Circle Track Racing Saturday and a demolition derby Sunday. Other activities include a carnival, 4-H/FFA livestock shows, free entertainment and more. Find a full schedule at dallascountyfair.com/fair-schedule.

Free Summer Movies

2 p.m. Wednesdays in July at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

Perry Grand 3 Theatres will be showing a free kids movie at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through July, sponsored by local businesses. The next movie will be "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on July 14, followed by "The Croods" on July 21 and "Tom and Jerry" on July 28.

Perry Lutheran Homes Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group

10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes at 1300 28th St.

Perry Lutheran Homes Alzheimer’s and dementia support group is free of charge and open to all community members. We encourage all loved ones and caregivers to join. In order to beset support our loved ones, we must first understand the disease and prioritize taking care of ourselves. The support group meets monthly on the third Thursday of every month, and you can choose to attend at either 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. The group meets at Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes. Attendees can park on the east side and enter through the main entry doors. Meeting dates in 2021 will be July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Healthy and Homemade Program: Veg Out

2-3 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at 2-3pm at Woodward Social Center.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach will host a series of Healthy and Homemade programs at the Woodward Social Center. The series focuses on strategies for using your time, money and skills to save money and prepare nutritious and safe foods. The Veg Out program will be held from 2-3 p.m. July 15. Examine the benefits of vegetables, sample recipe ideas and learn to increase fruits and veggies in your diet. Participants will also make a whole meal salad. Call the Woodward Public Library at 515-438-2636 to register. Upcoming programs include Cook Now, Enjoy Later on July 31 and Cooking for One or Two on Aug. 12.

Public Safety Night at Perry Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15 on 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street.

Thursday, July 15 is Public Safety Night at the Perry Farmers Market with the Perry Iowa Police Department, Perry Volunteer Fire Department, Dallas County Public Health, Dallas County Emergency Management and Dallas County EMS. Stop by to meet those that keep us all safe and check out their various emergency vehicles. Enjoy a grill out by the Perry Fire Association, as well as the regular market vendors. The market continues from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through September.

Adult Summer Library Program: The Whole Hog (Bett and Bev’s BBQ)

6 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at Bett and Bev's, Perry.

Join Perry Public Library for an Imagine Your Story Adult Summer Library program at 6 p.m. July 15 at Bett and Bev’s BBQ restaurant. Participants will learn how to roast a whole hog from start to finish and will sample some BBQ at this free program. Everyone is invited to attend this event, but registration is required. Call the library at 515-465-3569 or register online at perry.lib.ia.us.

Whole Hog Roast

5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Bett and Bev's, Perry.

Join Bett and Bev's in Perry for its first ever outdoor event, a whole hog BBQ. Meal will include whole hog pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and cheesy potatoes for $15. Bett and Bev's also welcomes THE BUSHMEN for some fork and funk on "The Danger Hill Tour 2021."

St. Patrick School Centennial Celebration

July 23-24 at St. Patrick School.

St. Patrick School will be celebrating its centennial on July 23-24. The school was opened in 1921. A semi-formal supper will be held at 6 p.m. July 23 at the school gym. A community mass and family picnic will be held at 4 p.m. July 24. RSVP by calling 515-465-4186 or by emailing stpatrickschool@stpatricks-perry-ia.org.

The school is also in search of photos of the school and various events from the past 100 years to be used in the centennial celebration. Photos can be dropped off at the school or sent via email at stpatrickschool@stpatricks-perry-ia.org.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st Ave., Perry.

Crossroads Church will host the Food Bank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.