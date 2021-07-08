PHS junior class receives donation for after-prom from Fourth of July Bucket Brigade

COURTESY OF THE PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

The Perry Chamber of Commerce thanked the Perry High School junior class for their assistance of the annual Fireworks Bucket Brigade during the Fourth of July parade with a donation. The proceeds from the bucket brigade were split 50/50 with $269.02 going to both the 2022 Fireworks Drive and the Class of 2023 for the 2022 after-prom fundraiser.

A check was recently presented to members of the junior class by Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director for the Perry Chamber of Commerce.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone that donated during the Fourth of July Parade Bucket Brigade, as well as through any other fireworks drive fundraisers.

For more information, contact Perry Chamber of Commerce at (515)465-4601.