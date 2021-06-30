Perry Public Library July programs

COURTESY OF THE PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

New storywalk stories in July

The Perry Public Library Storywalk at Wiese Park will feature “The Three Billy Goats Gruff/Los tres chivitos” by Carol Ottolenghi this July, as well as a “Choose Your Own Story” for teens, located in the Challenge loop.

Free produce days at Perry Farmers Market this summer

Perry Public Library will sponsor produce giveaways at the Perry Farmers Market this summer. Watch for updated information about free sweet corn in July, melon in August and apples in September.

Popcorn and Pages on Thursdays at Perry Public Library — July 1, 8, 15, 23 and 29

Adults and teens who sign up for the 2021 Imagine Your Story Summer Library Programs can enjoy Popcorn and Pages at Perry Public Library through July. Each Thursday, registrants who check out a book or books will receive a coupon for a free small popcorn at the popcorn stand! To learn more about summer events at your library, go to perry.lib.us and click the Summer Library Programs link.

Library closed for Independence Day Holiday — July 5

Perry Public Library will be closed July 5, to observe the Independence Day Holiday.

Noah’s Ark Unicorn/Dragon Stuffed Animals Program — July 7

Perry Public Library will offer a virtual Noah’s Ark stuffed animal workshop, at 2:15 p.m. July 7. We will stuff a dragon or unicorn plush toy at this Zoom event. An activity kit is included, containing a plush character to fill, stuffing, a birth certificate and a bag. Registration, as well as a $5 fee is required for this program, which is limited to twenty children. Don’t wait: ten dragons and ten unicorns only! To participate, register online at perry.lib.ia.us or call the library at 515-465-3569. When payment is received, your spot is confirmed.

Children’s Imagine Your Story Summer Library Programs to continue in July

Virtual Summer Library Programs for children through the fifth grade will continue in July. Join Miss Suzanne in the Zoom room for live programs, or access select recorded programs online from our website at perry.lib.ia.us. Registered children will enjoy a variety of age-appropriate programs, many with free activity kits! Check our website for details, or pick up a calendar of children’s events at the library.

Kids in the Kitchen Zoom Series continues at the Perry Public Library — July 6, 13 and 20

Kids in the Kitchen children’s virtual program series continues at Perry Public Library, via Zoom, on July 6, 13 and 20. Maddie Mardesen of Iowa State Univerisyt Extension and Outreach will instruct K-5 grade children about healthy eating, basic cooking skills and food safety while preparing simple recipes during the live 10 a.m. Tuesday sessions. Registration is required, and free recipe kits are included for each program. Register online at perry.lib.ia.us, in person, or by phone at 515-465-3569.

Quarterly Classics Book Club Discussion: “Bel Ami” — July 13

The July meeting of the Perry Public Library Quarterly Classics Book Club will be held at 7 p.m. July 13, via Zoom (If in-person meetings resume at the library by the discussion date, we will meet at the Carnegie Library Museum). The selected title for discussion is “Bel Ami” by Guy de Maupassant. Anyone interested is welcome to join the group at any time. For more information, call Jill Cook at the library at 515-465-3569.

Adult Summer Library Program: The Whole Hog (Bett and Bev’s BBQ) — July 15

Join Perry Public Library for an Imagine Your Story Adult Summer Library program at 6 p.m. July 15, at Bett and Bev’s BBQ restaurant. We will learn how to roast a whole hog from start to finish, and we will sample some BBQ at this free program. Everyone is invited to attend this event, but registration is required. Call the library at 515-465-3569 or register online at perry.lib.ia.us.

Adult Summer Library Virtual Program: Cooking for One or Two — July 22

Perry Public Library will offer a virtual adult summer library program at 6:30 p.m. July 22. Cooking for One or Two is presented by Mary Krisco of ISU Extension and Outreach. The interactive Zoom program includes a free recipe kit, along with great tips for singles and couples — and all who enjoy good food but don’t want to prepare family-sized recipes. Anyone interested may join the program, but registration is required. Call the library to sign up at 515-465-3569 or register online at perry.lib.ia.us.

Virtual Craft Club Event: Personalized Door Mat — July 26

The Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet for another virtual event at 6 p.m. July 26. Sara Finn will demonstrate how to personalize a door mat with a choice of custom designs. Everyone is welcome to join us for this free virtual event, but registration and a $5 fee is required to receive a craft kit. Register and pay $5 by the deadline, July 19. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

Mystery Book Club events — July 27 and 28

Join Library Director Mary Murphy for the July 2021 Mystery Book Club events. The featured title is Hostage by Clare Mackintosh. We will meet at 7 p.m. July 27 via Zoom for a book discussion, and join the virtual Author Talk with Clare Mackintosh at 6 p.m. July 28. Books and e-books will be available for participants. Both events are free, but registration is required. Register online at: perry.lib.ia.us or call the library at 515-465-3569.