Perry firefighter Travis Murphy receives VFW National Firefighter Award

COURTESY OF THE PERRY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

Special to the Chief

Travis Murphy, a member of the Perry Volunteer Fire Department, was recently honored by the State and National Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America.

Murphy was nominated for the State Firefighter of the Year Award by Ron Leber, Junior Vice Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. After being selected as the recipient of the Iowa VFW Firefighter of the Year Award for 2021, his credentials were sent on to the national office of the VFW where he was selected as the 2021 National Firefighter of the Year recipient. Murphy received this national honor after being selected from nominees sent in from all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Murphy received a plaque in recognition of his service to the City of Perry and the Perry Volunteer Fire Department at the state VFW convention on June 4 in Ames.

The plaque said Murphy displayed "an exceptional record of exemplary and courageous service" to his community and the nation.

"Firefighter Travis Murphy is truly a role model to all firefighters and the honor that has been bestowed upon him reflects the proudest ideals of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America," the plaque read.