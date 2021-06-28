City of Perry sets July 4 hours, garbage changes

COURTESY OF CITY OF PERRY

Perry City Offices, the Perry Public Library and the Water Works Office will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

The McCreary Community Building will be closed on July 4 and July 5.

The garbage route for Monday, July 5 will be picked up on Tuesday, July 6. The garbage route for Tuesday, July 6 will be picked up on Wednesday, July 7.

There will be NO yard waste pickup on Wednesday, July 7. Yard waste pickup will resume on July 14 with collection on the SOUTH Side of Willis Avenue.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.