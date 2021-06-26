Perry, W-G students recognized for academic achievement during Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony

COURTESY OF IOWA FARM BUREAU

Kennedy Tunink of Perry High School and Daniel Hamell of Woodward-Granger High School were recently recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for their academic achievement.

The students were recognized at the 19th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony, held April 25. The ceremony was sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

High schools were invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking. Students selected for the award had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with the governor and lieutenant governor.