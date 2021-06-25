Family Credit Union raises funds for Perry fireworks drive

The Family Credit Union branch in Perry recently raised funds for the Fourth of July fireworks drive.

The Perry branch and the main branch in Davenport raised money to donate to the fireworks drive. Individuals helped raise $817 and an additional $100 was given by the credit union for a total of $917.

A check was presented to Lynsi Pasutti, exeuctive director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce, on Friday afternoon. Three pies were then thrown into the face of Brian Thammathay, the Perry branch manager, during a Facebook live event.

After the last pie was thrown, Thammathay said "Dave, you're next." The credit union's President/CEO, Dave Hulsbrink, will also be getting a pie in the face in Davenport following the donation to the fireworks drive.

"I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated to the fireworks drive," Pasutti said after the check presentation. "Every little bit counts and this is another example of that. Big thank you to our community as a whole and this goes to our fireworks drive."