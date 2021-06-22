City of Perry updates fireworks regulations, encourages fireworks courtesy
COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY
The City of Perry reminds residents of fireworks regulations within Perry City Limits.
- The only time consumer fireworks may be used or discharged within Perry City Limits is from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.
- Fireworks may only be used or discharged on the user’s property or on the property of someone who has given permission for the use of fireworks on their property.
- Fireworks MAY NOT be used or discharged in public places – such as in parks, cemeteries, public streets or sidewalks.
- NEW in 2021 - Fireworks MAY NOT be used or discharged in any area zoned as Arterial Commercial or Central Business Commercial. This includes downtown Perry and businesses along the 1st Street corridor and Willis Avenue corridor.
- Fireworks MAY NOT be used or discharged within 200 yards of a hospital or senior care facility.
- Please Note – Novelties, including snakes, sparklers or caps may be used or discharged at any time and in a public place, as long as all trash, wrappers and wires are properly disposed of.
- Fireworks may only be used or discharged by persons 18 years of age or older.
- Fireworks may not be used or discharged by persons over the legal alcohol limit or under the influence of a drug or narcotic.
- Permits may be granted by the Perry City Council for persons wishing to use “Display Fireworks.”
- NEW in 2021 - The penalty for the violation of these laws will be a fine in the amount of $250. Any person owning, renting or in control of the property that knowingly permits any violation shall also be in violation of this ordinance.
- Anyone wishing to report violators may call the Perry Police Department at 515-465-4636.
The City of Perry also encourages residents to respect their neighbors and practice fireworks courtesy.
Let your neighbors know when you plan to shoot fireworks. The noise and lights of fireworks can often have an adverse effect on some people and animals, so your neighbors should have some warning so they can prepare.
- Clean up any mess and debris that your fireworks produce, particularly residue that lands on someone else’s property.
- Avoid lighting your fireworks in any area where there is dry grass, dry brush or any flammable items that could catch fire. Water down spent fireworks before disposing of them.
- Use common sense and follow the laws. Be safe. Be respectful. Enjoy the Fourth of July.