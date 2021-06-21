Waukee’s Celebration of Independence set for July 2-4

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF WAUKEE

Waukee’s Celebration of Independence will take place July 2-4.

The celebration will feature a carnival, food vendors, a parade, live music, skydivers, bags and sand volleyball tournaments and fireworks show.

“The Waukee Park Board was excited to expand the annual festival to three days and to keep building onto this popular event,” said Waukee Recreation Supervisor Danae Edwards. “We look forward to seeing the full schedule of events return to Centennial Park and we hope residents and visitors will enjoy these fun community-building activities.”

July 2 will feature a carnival and food vendors from noon to 10:30 p.m. Festivities on July 3 will include the Boy Scout Troop Fun Run at 8 a.m., the Rotary Club of Waukee Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m., carnival and food vendors from noon to 10:30 p.m., an adults bags tournament sponsored by Farmer’s State Bank at 1 p.m. and Movies in the Park Featuring “Jumanji: The Next Level” at 8:45 p.m.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. July 3. The route will start at South Middle School, travel north on Southeast L.A. Grant Parkway, curve around Southeast Ashworth Road and end at the Ashworth Road entrance to Waukee Middle School. Participation in the parade is free, but businesses and organizations must register in advance. To register, visit Waukee.org/july.

July 4 will feature the adult sand volleyball tournament sponsored by Farmer’s State Bank at 9 a.m., carnival and food vendors from noon to 10:30 p.m., live music featuring 1980s rock tribute band After Shock from 5 to 10:30 p.m., Des Moines Skydivers at a time to be decided later and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Discounted carnival armbands can be purchased online at Waukee.org/registration through June 30 for $15. These bands are good from noon to 4 p.m. on the day for which they are issued. Family pack sheets of 24 tickets will cost $20 in-person at the carnival. Single tickets will be available for $1 each.