Jamaica Public Library to host community conversation on June 22

COURTESY OF THE JAMAICA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Jamaica Public Library will host a community conversation at 6 p.m. June 22 the Jamaica Community Center, 322 Main St.

The topic of the community conversation will be the unused second floor of the library building. Time will also be allotted to discuss other possible improvements to downtown Jamaica.

The conversation will be facilitated by Alan Robinson, Jamaica library director. Robinson has participated in online training provided by the American Library Association as part of a grant awarded to the library, Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries. The grant program provides support for libraries to take the lead in affecting change in their communities.

The evening will begin with a meal at 6 p.m. with the discussion program to begin at 6:30 p.m.