Perry VFW Post 2060 holds flag retirement ceremony

COURTESY OF PERRY VFW POST 2060

Perry VFW Post 2060 held a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, June 12 at the Veterans Memorial with approval and help from the city. The ceremony was conducted in conjunction with Flag Day, which is celebrated on June 14.

The VFW has a flag disposal box at the front entrance of the fire department for everyone who has a flag that needs to be retired.

The United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k states "the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”