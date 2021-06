COURTESY OF TRINITY EVANGELICAL CHURCH

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2715 Iowa St., Perry, will hold a Father’s Day steak fry from 5 to 7 p.m. June 20.

The annual dinner will feature a nine-ounce sirloin steak, potato salad, baked beans, rolls, butter, a beverage, homemade pie and Picket Fence Creamery ice cream for $10.

A kid’s meal of a hot dog, chips and drink will be available for $3.