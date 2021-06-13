Granger Trails Committee cuts the ribbon on trail hub, fundraises for bridge project

The trail hub in Granger is officially open after a one-year delay.

Mayor Tony James helped members of the Granger Trails Committee cut the ribbon on Saturday, June 5.

Sharon Wiese, chair of the Granger Trails Committee, said the committee received a grant and the hub was installed two years ago. The grand opening was delayed a year because of COVID-19.

“We just decided that was kind of a starting point and it’s between the two baseball fields and it’s near the community center. It’s kind of a unique design, it looks like a spoke of a wheel,” Wiese said.

Wiese hopes the hub helps bring awareness to trails in Granger. She helped form a around seven to eight years ago as she felt Granger had a need for trails.

The Granger Trails Committee has started to see movement over the past few years as they worked with the city to help get sidewalks installed on Sycamore Street. A focus group was also formed and community members were asked what is needed for trails in Granger. The focus group helped design what the trail system can look like in the future.

The Granger Trails Committee is now working to fundraise for a bridge project. Saturday’s event featured a ribbon cutting for the hub but it also served to help raise funds for a bridge across Oxley Creek. A four-mile bike/walk ride was held and a Hubert Lemonade bike was also raffled off.

The committee is looking to build a bridge across Oxley Creek to connect the Windcrest area and the schools. Wiese said with the development coming in next to the community center, the bridge will make it easier for kids to get to school.

She continues to see a need for trails as Granger continues to grow. Wiese has also seen even more people getting out to bike and walk within the last year.

“That’s what we’re working towards, trying to get something in town,” Wiese said of trails. “To help the kids get to school easier but for even older adults just to walk and get out and get some exercise where it’s safe and that you’re not walking on streets.”

The committee continues to work on fundraising for projects like the bridge across Oxley Creek. Wiese would also like to see another hub added near Casey’s. Other future plans include connecting trails to Jester Park and to the High Trestle Trail.

“We’re trying to bring awareness. The fact that we’re close to Des Moines and Perry and the trails, we want to connect,” Wiese said of the Granger Trails Committee. “We always saw Granger kind of as a hub, and I think that’s why we went with the wheel design, to all these different places like Grimes and Johnston and Perry and around us to hopefully connect someday.”

For more information, visit the Granger Trails Committee Facebook page or contact city hall, 515-999-2210.