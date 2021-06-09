Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

St. Pat's Regina Guild Garage Sale

June 10-12 at St. Pat's School Gym, west entrance, Perry.

St. Pat's Regina Guild will be having their garage sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 10, 11 and 12. Thursday's sale will be held from 12-7 pm; Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The sale will be held St. Pat's School Gym, west entrance and masks are encouraged.

'We the Many of Perry: A Lively Evening of Music and True Stories'

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Tin Pig Tavern, Perry.

“We the Many of Perry: A Lively Evening of Music and True Stories” is a culminating event of words and music presented by Art on the Prairie and performed at the Tin Pig Tavern in Perry at 7:30 p.m. June 11. Food will be available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. from food trucks on Warford Street and doors to Tin Pig Tavern will open at 6:45 p.m. The event will feature special guest musician Chad Elliott and featured storyteller Erik Dominguez. The free event will also be livestreamed via the Art on the Prairie Facebook page.

Tire Drop Off

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Perry Recycle Center, 14325 Ivy Place.

The City of Perry will collect tires from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 12 at the Perry Recycle Center. There will be no charge to dispose of the first five car tires. A cost of $1 will be charged to dispose of each additional car tire. The disposal cost for large truck and tractor tires will be $5 each. All tires must be removed from the rims. Please note: This is for residential use only. Tires from businesses will not be accepted.

Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Police Station/Fire Station parking lot, 908 Willis Ave.

The City of Perry will collect household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 12 at the Police Station/Fire Station parking lot located at 908 Willis Ave. Items accepted include antifreeze, batteries (only rechargeable), cleaners, fertilizers, fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs), glues, gasoline and kerosene, motor oil (used), oil filters (used), oil based paint, pesticides, poison, pool chemicals, varnishes, roofing tar, mercury thermometers, stains, vegetable oil, weed killers and windshield fluid. Items not accepted include ammunition, asbestos, electronics, explosives, fire extinguishers, latex paint, medications, propane tanks and radioactive materials. For more information, call City Hall at 515-465-2481.

Yoga in the Park

8 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Yoga in the Park continues at 8 a.m. June 12 at Granger's Centennial Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mat or a towel as well as some water and clothes to move in. No registration for the free class is required.

Meet Me in Minburn

7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Meek Park, Minburn.

Meet Me in Minburn will kick off the 2021 season of free, outdoor concerts on June 12. Prone to Jones will provide live music from 7-9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Free skate rental will also be available at the outdoor skating rink.

Granger Community Blood Drive

3-7 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals. Appointments are required. The Granger Community Blood Drive will be held from 3-7 p.m. June 14 at Granger Community Center. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Free Summer Movies

2 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

Perry Grand 3 Theatres will be showing a free kids movie at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through June and July, sponsored by local businesses. The next movie will be "Spider-Man Homecoming" on June 16.

Free Produce Day at Perry Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Perry Farmers Market on 2nd Street.

Perry Public Library will again sponsor produce giveaways at the Perry Farmers Market this summer. The first giveaway will be June 17 and the library will give out 6 ounce Honey Bears from Spring Valley Honey Farms, from 4 to 7 p.m., or while supplies last. Watch for details in the coming months about free sweet corn in July, melon in August and apples in September.

Father's Day Steak Fry

5-7 p.m. June 20 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2715 Iowa St., Perry.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold a Father’s Day steak fry from 5 to 7 p.m. June 20. The annual dinner will feature a nine-ounce sirloin steak, potato salad, baked beans, rolls, butter, a beverage, homemade pie and Picket Fence Creamery ice cream for $10. A kid’s meal of a hot dog, chips and drink will be available for $3.

Redfield Community Blood Drive

3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at American Legion, 1116 Thomas St., Redfield.

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals. Appointments are required. The Redfield Community Blood Drive will be held from 3-7 p.m. June 22 at American Legion, 1116 Thomas St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.