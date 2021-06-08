Perry Elks to hold Flag Day program on June 14

Lisa Widick - Perry Elks Lodge No. 407

Special to the Chief

Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 will host a Flag Day program at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 14 at Josh Davis Memorial Plaza. Community members are welcome to attend to learn more about the annual day.

"Honoring the flag of our country on a day of national recognition is one of the proudest things we do as Elks," said Grand Exalted Ruler Paul Ryan.

Flag Day was first introduced by Bernard Cigrand, an Elks member from Wisconsin.

Joe Schieb, Perry Elks Lodge Lecturing Knight, said June 14 was officially established as Flag Day by a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. Flag Day was not a national observance until 1949.

"President Harry Truman actually signed the act of Congress that declared June 14 Flag Day," Schieb said. "We welcome all members of the Perry community to stop down at Josh Davis Plaza for the brief ceremony."