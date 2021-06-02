Perry Lutheran Homes to celebrate 65 years of serving elderly residents with 5K fun run July 31

COURTESY OF PERRY LUTHERAN HOMES

The public is invited to join Perry Lutheran Homes in celebrating 65 years of serving elderly residents in Perry and surrounding communities with food, fun and a 5K fun run on Saturday, July 31. There will be live music, delicious food, and fun for all ages.

The third annual Run Through Time 5K fun run or walk begins at 10 a.m. with check-in open at 9 a.m. Register today as a team of six for the biggest discount, or as an individual to get the early bird discount at runthroughtime.run/. Participants will need to register before June 25 to receive discounted pricing and to have their T-shirt ready for pick-up on race day.

“My friends and I really enjoyed the Run Through Time! The different decade music was fun to hear, and it was rewarding to run for a great cause. I’m looking forward to next year,” said 5K runner Jessica Morey of West Bend.

Adults and children age 12 and up will need to register online to run or walk the Run Through Time 5K at runthroughtime.run/. This year the Run Through Time 5K is an out-and-back style fun run starting and ending at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus and connecting with the Raccoon River Valley Trail for a large majority of the run.

Children age 11 and younger are free and can take part in our other events and games. There will be a Rock & Roll fun run on the pathways of Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus for children age 7 to 11 at approximately 11 a.m. Children age 6 and under will be able to participate in a shorter decade dash at approximately 10:30 a.m. There will also be games for children to play from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. sponsored by Acorns & Oaks Intergenerational Christian Daycare and Perry Lutheran Homes.

Local businesses, church groups, athletic groups, civic and social groups, families and friends are encouraged to form teams and join in the fun. The Run Through Time 5K is an untimed fun run, jog or walk for all ages and fitness abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite decade attire or like their favorite band or musician and enjoy music, memories and blasts from the past. Prizes will be awarded for "best-dressed" so high levels of creativity are encouraged.

“We’re excited for this years’ run to start and finish at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus so that residents from all campuses can be part of the fun," said Melissa Gannon, COO and Administrator of Perry Lutheran Homes. “We have been blessed to serve thousands of residents and their families for the past 65 years. And, together with our partners, supporters and community, we will be here to serve thousands more in the next 65 years to come in our Christian Caring Communities.”

This run is presented by Perry Lutheran Homes and continues community-wide efforts to StepUp (Serve Together our Elderly with Passion) and take action to find, help, honor and celebrate our local elderly citizens. Sponsors are needed to help make this event a success. Individuals, businesses and other organizations can become sponsors with support levels ranging from $50 to $5,000. Each sponsorship level comes with varying degrees of publicity to include listings on event T-shirts, event signage, website, social media and more. Any and all sponsor donations are welcome and needed. All proceeds from this event will go to support local elderly citizens. If you’d like to become a sponsor, reach out to Sara Nefzger at snefzger@perrylutheranhomes.org or by phone at 563-380-8630.

Register today for the Run Through Time 5K fun run or walk to get the best pricing and be guaranteed a T-shirt on run day at www.runthroughtime.run/.