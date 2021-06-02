Perry Hy-Vee presents check for fireworks drive round-up

Hy-Vee presented a check to the Perry Chamber of Commerce from the recent grocery bill round-up for the Fourth of July Fireworks Drive on Wednesday, June 2.

Customers could round-up their subtotal to the nearest dollar or more when checking out at the Perry Fareway and Hy-Vee stores the week before Memorial Day.

Hy-Vee's round-up ran from May 23-31. A total of 4,890 transactions were rounded up throughout the week for a total of $2,404.21. Employees Kaiden Summerson and Jodi Blair raised the most funds and each received $200 Hy-Vee gift cards. The two employees contributed around a third of the total raised by having customers round-up their purchases while checking out.

"We had a lot of support from the community," Store Manager Eric Doughan said of Hy-Vee customers rounding up for the fireworks drive. "I just want to thank everybody. It was all the people, our people, the people in the city. I think everyone's kind of itching to get back out and celebrate."