Perry Public Library June programs

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Hoopla digital/streaming service now available at Perry Public Library

Hoopla is a popular digital media service that offers e-books, e-audiobooks, full music albums, graphic novels/comics, and TV/movie streaming content and it’s available now to Perry Public Library patrons. Digital content from hoopla is free for library cardholders and offerings are available for simultaneous use, so you never need to wait! Set up your free account today to start reading, listening and viewing on your computer or mobile device. Click the "Virtual Library" tab on our library homepage: www.perry.lib.us for help getting started, or call the library and ask a librarian for assistance: 515-465-3569.

New Little Libraries coming to Perry Elementary and Middle Schools in June

Perry Public Library will locate new Little Libraries at Perry Elementary and Perry Middle School this June. The Little Libraries offer students instant access to free books and an opportunity to improve reading skills outside of school time. Perry Elementary and Middle School students may access the Little Libraries at any time and new books will be stocked by Perry Public Library to kick off the openings. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

New Storywalk Stories at Wiese Park in June

The Perry Public Library Storywalk at Wiese Park will feature “A Wild Day at the Zoo/Un dÍa salvaje en el zoológico” by Victor Dias de Oliveira Santos, as well as a choose-your-own-story for teens, located in the Challenge loop this June. Individuals and families are invited to get outside, exercise and enjoy this fun interactive activity!

Popcorn and Pages on Thursdays at Perry Public Library — June 3, 10, 17, 24

Adults and teens who sign up for the 2021 Imagine Your Story Summer Library Programs can enjoy Popcorn and Pages at Perry Public Library — through July. Each Thursday, registrants who check out a book or books receive a coupon for a free small popcorn at the popcorn stand! To learn more about summer events at your library, go to: www.perry.lib.ia.us and click the Summer Library Programs link.

Wee Wonders recorded programs for Babies — June 4, 18

New Wee Wonders recorded programs for babies 0-18 months old are posted twice a month on the Perry Public Library website: www.perry.lib.ia.us. The programs include songs, finger plays, simple stories and developmentally appropriate activities. Registered participants also receive free parent handouts and a free book for each session. New recordings in June will be posted June 4 and 18. Call 515-465-3569 or email skestel@perry.lib.ia.us to register.

Children’s Virtual Summer Library Programs begin — June 7, 10, 11

Perry Public Library will offer virtual Summer Library Programs for children of all ages (infants up through the fifth grade) in June and July. Join Miss Suzanne in the Zoom room for live programs or access select recorded programs online, at your convenience. The theme for the 2021 Summer Library Program is “Imagine Your Story,” and we will explore our creativity in a variety of age-appropriate programs, many with free activity kits. Check our website for details and register online, or call the library at 515-465-3569. Pick up a calendar of children’s events on your next visit! The 2- to 5-year-olds will meet via Zoom at 10:15 a.m. on Fridays for seven weeks, beginning June 11. The kindergarten through second group will also “meet” virtually for seven weeks on Mondays, at 2:15 p.m., beginning June 7 (excluding July 5). The third through fifth graders will Zoom on Thursdays for seven weeks at 2:15 p.m., beginning June 10 (excluding July 1).

Kids in the Kitchen Zoom series begins — June 8

A children’s virtual program series called Kids in the Kitchen will be offered at Perry Public Library for two age groups beginning June 8, and it will run for seven weeks this spring and summer. Maddie Mardesen of ISU Extension and Outreach will instruct kindergarten through second and third through fifth grade children about healthy eating, basic cooking skills and food safety while preparing simple recipes during the live Tuesday sessions, at 10 a.m. for the K-second graders, and 2 p.m. for the third-fifth graders. Registration is required, and free Recipe Kits are included for each program! Register online at www.perry.lib.ia.us, in person at the library, or by phone at 515-465-3569.

Adult Zoom Summer Library Program: Brain Health — June 10

Join Perry Public Library for Brain Health, a virtual summer library program with Mary Krisco of ISU Extension and Outreach, at 6:30 p.m. June 10. Learn about nutrition, exercise and lifestyle habits that will keep your brain sharp! This free program is presented via Zoom, and anyone interested is welcome to participate. It’s easy! Register online at www.perry.lib.ia.us, in person at the library, or call the library at 515-465-3569.

Free Produce Day at Perry Farmers Market — June 17

Perry Public Library will again sponsor produce giveaways at the Perry Farmers Market this summer. The first giveaway will be June 17, and we will give out 6 ounce Honey Bears from Spring Valley Honey Farms, from 4 to 7 p.m., or while supplies last. Watch for details in the coming months about free sweet corn in July, melon in August and apples in September!

Virtual Craft Club Event: Fourth of July T-Shirt — June 28

Join Sarah Finn at Perry Public Library for a virtual Craft Club event, at 6 p.m. June 28. We will meet via Zoom and make a Fourth of July T-Shirt with a choice of custom design transfers. You supply your own T-shirt and iron, but all other materials are included in the craft kit. Register and pay $5 by the deadline, June 21, to participate. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Mystery Book Club discussion events — June 29, 30

Perry Public Library will offer Mystery Book Club virtual discussion events in June, featuring popular mystery title “The Dead Husband” by Carter Wilson. On June 29, a book discussion with Library Director Mary Murphy will be held, via Zoom, at 7 p.m. Anyone interested may join the discussion, but registration is required for this free event. Books and e-books will be available for participants. On June 30, registered participants may also join a live virtual session with author Carter Wilson at 6 p.m. If you like to read and discuss mysteries, this book club is for you! Register at www.perry.lib.ia.us or call the library at 515-465-3569.