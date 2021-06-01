Perry Fareway presents round-up check for fireworks drive

Fareway presented a check to the Perry Chamber of Commerce from the recent grocery bill round-up for the Fourth of July Fireworks Drive on Tuesday, June 1.

Customers could round-up their subtotal to the nearest dollar or more when checking out at the Perry Fareway and Hy-Vee stores the week before Memorial Day.

Fareway's round-up ran from May 21-31. A total of 3,097 transactions were rounded up throughout the week for a total of $1,642.52.

"It's the checker's favorite round-up of the year. A little competition and it's something they can physically see, everyone knows the fireworks," Store Manager Travis Landgrebe said of Fareway participating in the round-up for the fireworks drive.